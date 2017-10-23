Most read
Huntington Council Approves Additional Demolition
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 19:20 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Structures that were approved for demolition this evening include:
-- 922 17th St. West
-- 976 Washington Ave.
-- 2105 5th Ave. West
-- 908 Monroe Ave.
-- 846 Jackson Ave.
-- 901 Washington Ave.
-- 1031 Washington Ave.
-- 1746 Jefferson Ave.
As previously announced, the city will be demolishing 55 structures over the next several months. To view the list in its entirety, click on the link below.