Huntington Council Approves Additional Demolition

Huntington City Council this evening approved a resolution authorizing another round of demolition projects.

Structures that were approved for demolition this evening include:

-- 922 17th St. West

-- 976 Washington Ave.

-- 2105 5th Ave. West

-- 908 Monroe Ave.

-- 846 Jackson Ave.

-- 901 Washington Ave.

-- 1031 Washington Ave.

-- 1746 Jefferson Ave.

As previously announced, the city will be demolishing 55 structures over the next several months. To view the list in its entirety, click on the link below.