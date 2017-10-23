Downtown/MU Mayoral Walk Has Early Start

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, October 23, 2017 - 19:37 Updated 2 hours ago
District Three consists of (in part) the downtown community and area's surrounding Marshall University . Councilman Alex Vence has announced that to accommodate additional university participation , the Walk with the Mayor set for Oct 25 will start at 4:30 p.m.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus