Marshall University Luke Lee Listening and Learning Lab to host annual Speakeasy Gala

The Luke Lee Listening and Language Lab at Marshall University will host its annual Speakeasy Gala to raise funds for children with hearing loss. This year’s gala will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Guyan Country Club.

“The L” was the first preschool program in West Virginia providing listening and spoken language outcomes to children with hearing loss, according to Program Director Jodi Cottrell.

“Since 2006, we have provided services to children from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to achieve a listening and spoken language outcome,” Cottrell said. “Our services allow children to mainstream into their school with age-level listening and spoken language skills, which allows them to communicate with their peers.”

Cottrell said the parents have dedicated an enormous amount of time to bringing their children to the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center and have spent countless hours working with them at home. She hopes this gala raises the necessary funds to continue providing the services these families need.

“In addition to being an excuse to get all dolled up and dapper, it’s a fun play on words considering what we do at The L. While you’re enjoying a 1920’s ‘Speakeasy’ atmosphere, we’re celebrating 11 years of giving the gift of language and our mission to help children ‘speak easy,” Cottrell said.

Ticket sales start at $75 for general admission with opportunities for a VIP experience. To purchase, visit http://thelspeakeasy.com/ anytime or call 304-696-3455 before Friday, Oct. 27. The annual gala is presented by Touma Hearing Centers and sponsored by HIMG, Handley Law LLC, Joseph B. Touma, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Pediatrics and Dan and Jo Ann Garrett.

For more information on programs offered through “The L,” contact Cottrell at 304-696-3455. To learn more about services provided through the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center, visit www.marshall.edu/TheL online.