Two defendants sentenced to federal prison for distribute fentanyl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two defendants were sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Joshua L. Henderson, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. In a separate prosecution, Larry Gaynor, 24, was also sentenced to four years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Henderson admitted that in early February 2017, he traveled from Dayton to Parkersburg several times a week to sell drugs. Using a confidential informant, the Parkersburg Police Department made multiple controlled purchases from Henderson of both heroin and fentanyl. On February 15, 2017, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a residence where Henderson had been staying in Parkersburg. During the execution of the search warrant, Henderson attempted to flee by jumping from a second story window. Law enforcement caught Henderson and recovered over 13 grams of fentanyl and $1,800 in cash, as well as a Taurus 9mm pistol that had fallen from Henderson’s waistband during the jump. Additionally, law enforcement discovered more fentanyl, digital scales, small plastic baggies, and methamphetamine in or around Henderson’s bedroom. As part of his plea agreement, Henderson admitted to all the drug trafficking activity and to his possession of the gun.

In a separate prosecution, on October 26, 2016, Gaynor and another individual were pulled over in South Charleston. During the traffic stop, officers discovered approximately 100 grams of heroin, digital scales, baggies, and over $1,000 cash. Officers also discovered a 9mm handgun in Gaynor’s possession. As part of his plea agreement, Gaynor admitted to possession of the firearm and to all the charged drug trafficking activity.

The Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation of Henderson. Assistant United States Attorney Eumi L. Choi is in charge of the Henderson prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed Henderson’s sentence. The South Charleston Police Department conducted the Gaynor investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is responsible for the Gaynor prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed Gaynor’s sentence.

These cases were prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.