Huntington Woman Faces Murder Charge after Cavaliar Drive Shooting

 Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 03:32 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A woman who complained that her husband tried to "strangle" her has now been charged with murder in connection with a Sunday evening (Oct. 23) shooting on Cavalier Drive. A 911 dispatch at about 6:40 p.m. had stated that she had shot her husband.

Originally, Jessica Gordon, 30, was not charged as police believed it a domestic related incident.

However, after Ms. Gordon told conflicting stories, the prosecutor's office issued the warrant charging her with the murder of Christopher, 31, who was shot in the head.

The couple's children have been placed in custody of the Department of Human Services.

 

 

