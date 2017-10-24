Most read
- Shooting Incidents Spark Comments for Proactive Policing at Huntington Council Meeting
- Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- AG Joins Bipartisan Letter Urging Opioid Mitigation Programs
- Parkersburg Plant Explosion Ash Non Toxic
- Huntington Council Agenda Announced ; Financial Review at 6 p.m.
- News and Fake News What to Believe?
- Letter of Intent to Sell The Herald-Dispatch; Del. Doug Reynolds Has Made an Offer of $10 Million
- 3D printing takes training to next level at Marshall School of Medicine
- Two defendants sentenced to federal prison for distribute fentanyl
- WVDEP Conducting Compliance Seminars In Huntington
Huntington Woman Faces Murder Charge after Cavaliar Drive Shooting
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 03:32 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
However, after Ms. Gordon told conflicting stories, the prosecutor's office issued the warrant charging her with the murder of Christopher, 31, who was shot in the head.
The couple's children have been placed in custody of the Department of Human Services.