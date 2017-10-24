Most read
Do not Smoke at Pullman Square Effecive Dec. 1
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 04:08 Updated 2 hours ago HNN Staff
The release stated: "Take in a breath of fresh air at Pullman Square! By popular demand and in order to improve the atmosphere, Metropolitan Partners, owner and manager of Pullman Square in collaboration with Cabell-Huntington Health Department, is making Pullman Square a non-smoking campus. The smoke-free environment will make this fun shopping, dining and entertainment center a healthier place for all to enjoy."