An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt- Nov. 6th at the Keith-Albee

HUNTINGTON, WV- Brickstreet Insurance presents an acoustic evening with Grammy Award-winning artists Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on November 6, 2017 at 7:30 pm. Both artists have greatly influenced the musical world with their composition and song-writing skills and are bringing their musical influence to the city of Huntington.

Lyle Lovett is one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. He has broadened the definition of American music, fusing elements of swing, country, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a manner that defies convention. With a career that spans 14 albums over 3 decades, Lovett has not only won 4 Grammy awards, but was awarded the Americana Music Associations inaugural Trailblazer Award. He was also named Texas State Musician. Lovett has no plans of slowing down. After 40 years of writing, the 59 year old sees no point in retiring. “If retiring is having enough time to just do things you love to do, then I’ve been retired my whole life,” he shared.

Some of Lovett’s hit songs include “If I Had A Boat,” “She’s No Lady,” “Stand By Your Man”, and “Cowboy Man.”

John Hiatt is a talented singer and guitarist best known for his prolific songwriting, as he has composted more than 600 songs. With 11 Grammy® nominations and 24 albums to his name, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. The Los Angeles Times calls Hiatt “…one of rock’s most astute singer-songwriters of the last 40 years.”

Some of Hiatt’s hit songs include “Have A Little Faith In Me,” “Thing Called Love,” “Feels Like Rain”, and “Cry Love.”

Tickets for An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are $97.87, $76.04, and $65.13.