Tri State Youth Football Scores

Barboursville at Douglass Cammack

A Douglass Cammack 40 Barboursville 0

B Douglass Cammack 36 Barboursville 0

C Barboursville 14 Douglass Cammack 8

D Douglass Cammack 28 Barboursville 8

Buffalo at Wayne

A Wayne 22 Buffalo 14

B Wayne 42 Buffalo 8

C Buffalo 30 Wayne 6

D Wayne 6 Buffalo 0

Huntington at Ona/Milton

B Huntington 32 Ona/Milton 8

C Huntington 30 Ona/Milton 0

D Huntington 28 On/ Milton 6

Hurricane OPEN

Guyan Valley OPEN

Tolsia at Lawrence County

A Lawrence County Tolsia Final scores not reported

C Lawrence County Tolsia First team won

D Lawrence County 34 Tolsia 0

Vinson at Ceredo Kenova

B Ceredo Kenova 30 Vinson 0

C Ceredo Kenova 8 Vinson 0

D Vinson 6 Ceredo Kenova 0

PLAY-OFF SCHEDULE FOR OCTOBER 28, 2017

BUFFALO, CEREDO KENOVA, TOLSIA, VINSON, AND WAYNE FORFEITED THEIR 1ST ROUND PLAY-OFF GAMES. ALL GAMES WILL START AT 10:00AM. THERE WILL NOT BE GAMES PLAYED ON SUNDAY.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 28, AT LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

A- GUYAN VALLEY VS LAWRENCE COUNTY

B- ONA MILTON VS BARBOURSVILLE

C- DOUGLASS CAMMACK VS GUYAN VALLEY

C- HURRICANE VS LAWRENCE COUNTY

D- LAWRENCE COUNTY VS BARBOURSVILLE

SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 AT ONA MILTON

A- HUNTINGTON VS BARBOURSVILLE

C- HUNTINGTON VS ONA MILTON

D- HUNTINGTON VS GUYAN VALLEY

D- HURRICANE VS ONA MILTON