FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opening "Marshall," One Nighter on "Heroin(e)" Thursday

The showing will be followed by a discussion with those featured in the film as well as with Elaine Sheldon, director and producer of the film, and Kerrin Sheldon, co-producer/director of photography. The event will be free and open to the public. Reserve your seat, visit: visit http://bit.ly/heroinescreening .

First, on Thursday, Pullman has a Q and A FREE screening of the Netflick documentary, "Heroin(e)" at 7 p.m.

Halloween week will usher in another sweep of films at Marquee Pullman and other cinemas.

Second, paid Thursday premieres include: Jigsaw, Thank You for Your Service, and Suburbicon.

Joining these Friday, will be the Thurgood Marshall film and Let There Be Light.

FLASHBACK SERIES: On Wednesday, Oct. 25 , catch the fun of the original "Ghostbusters" at 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 brings "The Shining."

Two environmental documentaries will be on the screen in November.

On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. the locally made "West of Chemical Valley" has a ONE TIME screening.

Shot in Huntington, WV and in Proctorville, OH using local talent and resources, Many members of the cast and crew will be present. There are a LIMITED number of $5 tickets available.

Tickets are $5 apiece and can be picked up the night of the screening or earlier. Go to the Visual Vindication FB page.

On Nov 4, What Lies Upstream", which was shot in WV and in Flint MI over the last three+ years shows at Pulman and during the WV Film Festival. Filmmaker Vincent Sweeney, explained: "We're just finishing our US festival tour (Hot Docs, AFI fest, Slamdance, Dallas, etc). It was just picked up for showing nationally on PBS later in the year too. We won an investigative journalism award at the Seattle Int. Film festival ."

FINALLY, Advance tickets are on sale for holiday films such as the newest Star Wars. Here are the times and some links:

THOR RAGNAROK, Thursday, Nov. 2 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov 3 at 12:40-3:40-6:40-9:40. The 3D version shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 12:10-3:10-6:10-9:10. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/198492/Thor-Ragnarok

WONDER, Thursday, Nov 16 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov. 17 @ 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:30. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/234131/Wonder

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI, Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Dec 15 @ 12:00-3:15-6:30-9:45. The 3D version runs at 11:30 a.m.-2:45-6:00-9:15. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/206406/Star-Wars-The-Last-Jedi

In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the pas

