TWO WATER RELATED LOCAL DOCUMENTARIES COMING TOO

FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opening "Marshall," One Nighter on "Heroin(e)" Thursday

 Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 05:22 Updated 23 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Halloween week will usher in another sweep of films at Marquee Pullman and other cinemas.

First, on Thursday, Pullman has a Q and A FREE screening of the Netflick documentary, "Heroin(e)" at 7 p.m.

The showing will be followed by a discussion with those featured in the film as well as with Elaine Sheldon, director and producer of the film, and Kerrin Sheldon, co-producer/director of photography. The event will be free and open to the public. Reserve your seat, visit: visit http://bit.ly/heroinescreening.

Second, paid Thursday premieres include: Jigsaw, Thank You for Your Service, and Suburbicon.

Joining these Friday, will be the Thurgood Marshall film and Let There Be Light.

FLASHBACK SERIES: On Wednesday, Oct. 25 , catch the fun of the original "Ghostbusters" at 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 brings "The Shining."

Two environmental documentaries will be on the screen in November.

On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. the locally made "West of Chemical Valley" has a ONE TIME screening.

 Shot in Huntington, WV and in Proctorville, OH using local talent and resources, Many members of the cast and crew will be present. There are a LIMITED number of $5 tickets available.

Tickets are $5 apiece and can be picked up the night of the screening or earlier.  Go to the Visual Vindication FB page.

On Nov 4, What Lies Upstream", which was shot in WV and in Flint MI over the last three+ years shows at Pulman and during the WV Film Festival. Filmmaker Vincent Sweeney, explained: "We're just finishing our US festival tour (Hot Docs, AFI fest, Slamdance, Dallas, etc). It was just picked up for showing nationally on PBS later in the year too. We won an investigative journalism award at the Seattle Int. Film festival ."

FINALLY, Advance tickets are on sale for holiday films such as the newest Star Wars. Here are the times and some links:

THOR RAGNAROK,  Thursday, Nov. 2 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov 3 at 12:40-3:40-6:40-9:40. The 3D version shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 12:10-3:10-6:10-9:10.  http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/198492/Thor-Ragnarok

WONDER,  Thursday, Nov 16 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov. 17 @ 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:30. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/234131/Wonder

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI, Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Dec 15 @ 12:00-3:15-6:30-9:45. The 3D version runs at 11:30 a.m.-2:45-6:00-9:15.  http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/206406/Star-Wars-The-Last-Jedi

 

 In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the pas

 STARTS OCT 27

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Let There Be Light (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese

DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Suburbicon (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Woody Harrelson

DIRECTOR
George Clooney

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Thank You For Your Service (R)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, Joe Cole

DIRECTOR
Jason Hall

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Geostorm (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:35PM6:10PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear

DIRECTOR
Michael Carney

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

The Snowman (R)

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg

DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Only the Brave (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin

DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

The Foreigner (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton

DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Marshall (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dan Stevens, Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown

DIRECTOR
Reginald Hudlin

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:00PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Blade Runner 2049 (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks

DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM5:00PM8:40PM

Trailer ▶

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong

DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson

DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:05PM

Trailer ▶

Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith

DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:05PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 6:25PM9:25PM
