Most read
- Shooting Incidents Spark Comments for Proactive Policing at Huntington Council Meeting
- Safety, Police Overtime Issues Disrupt Tri State Youth Football Playoff Plan
- Huntington Woman Faces Murder Charge after Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Do not Smoke at Pullman Square Effecive Dec. 1
- 3D printing takes training to next level at Marshall School of Medicine
- News and Fake News What to Believe?
- Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Parkersburg Plant Explosion Ash Non Toxic
- New public surveillance video seems to show that DEA's account of a raid in Honduras — where four civilians died — was not accurate
- Ohio River Water Monitoring Due to Parkersburg Fire
FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Opening "Marshall," One Nighter on "Heroin(e)" Thursday
Second, paid Thursday premieres include: Jigsaw, Thank You for Your Service, and Suburbicon.
Joining these Friday, will be the Thurgood Marshall film and Let There Be Light.
FLASHBACK SERIES: On Wednesday, Oct. 25 , catch the fun of the original "Ghostbusters" at 3:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 brings "The Shining."
Two environmental documentaries will be on the screen in November.
On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. the locally made "West of Chemical Valley" has a ONE TIME screening.
Shot in Huntington, WV and in Proctorville, OH using local talent and resources, Many members of the cast and crew will be present. There are a LIMITED number of $5 tickets available.
Tickets are $5 apiece and can be picked up the night of the screening or earlier. Go to the Visual Vindication FB page.
On Nov 4, What Lies Upstream", which was shot in WV and in Flint MI over the last three+ years shows at Pulman and during the WV Film Festival. Filmmaker Vincent Sweeney, explained: "We're just finishing our US festival tour (Hot Docs, AFI fest, Slamdance, Dallas, etc). It was just picked up for showing nationally on PBS later in the year too. We won an investigative journalism award at the Seattle Int. Film festival ."
FINALLY, Advance tickets are on sale for holiday films such as the newest Star Wars. Here are the times and some links:
THOR RAGNAROK, Thursday, Nov. 2 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov 3 at 12:40-3:40-6:40-9:40. The 3D version shows at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 12:10-3:10-6:10-9:10. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/198492/Thor-Ragnarok
WONDER, Thursday, Nov 16 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Nov. 17 @ 12:50-3:50-6:50-9:30. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/234131/Wonder
Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.
STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI, Thursday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m. and beginning Friday Dec 15 @ 12:00-3:15-6:30-9:45. The 3D version runs at 11:30 a.m.-2:45-6:00-9:15. http://www.marqueecinemas.com/movie/206406/Star-Wars-The-Last-Jedi
In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the pas
STARTS OCT 27Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Let There Be Light (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese
DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Suburbicon (R)Comedy
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Woody Harrelson
DIRECTOR
George Clooney
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Thank You For Your Service (R)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, Joe Cole
DIRECTOR
Jason Hall
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Geostorm (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:35PM6:10PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Same Kind of Different as Me (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight, Greg Kinnear
DIRECTOR
Michael Carney
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
The Snowman (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg
DIRECTOR
Tomas Alfredson
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Only the Brave (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Josh Brolin
DIRECTOR
Joseph Kosinski
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
The Foreigner (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton
DIRECTOR
Martin Campbell
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Marshall (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dan Stevens, Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown
DIRECTOR
Reginald Hudlin
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:00PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Blade Runner 2049 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM5:00PM8:40PM
Trailer ▶
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
DIRECTOR
Matthew Vaughn
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The LEGO Ninjago Movie (PG)Animation
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson
DIRECTOR
Charlie Bean
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:05PM
Trailer ▶
Victoria & Abdul (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, Adeel Akhtar, Tim Pigott-Smith
DIRECTOR
Stephen Frears
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:05PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 6:25PM9:25PM