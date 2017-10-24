Megri selected as October Resident of the Month

Mohammed Megri, M.D., has been selected as the October Resident of the Month at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education.

Megri was elected by his colleagues and internal medicine faculty members to serve as chief resident during his third and final year of the internal medicine residency.

“It isn’t often that we receive Resident of the Month nominations across so many spectrums,” Wehner said. “Dr. Megri was nominated by virtually everyone he works with and, as such, had accolades ranging from his compassion, ability to teach and endless energy to amazing clinical insight and patient rapport.”

Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D., internal medicine residency program director, had high praise for Megri.

“Dr. Megri is an absolute amazing clinician and patients immediately love him. He is also likely the best resident teacher I have ever seen. He has true gift for teaching and not only is he gifted, but he is determined to make a huge impact with the students.”

Tackett went on to say, “Dr. Megri has been resident teacher of the year for internal medicine for two years in a row. He is truly an amazing scholar but beyond all, Dr. Megri is an overall great person.”

Megri completed medical school at the University of Tripoli and plans on entering a pulmonary and critical care fellowship after residency graduation. Following fellowship, Megri has aspirations of returning to Marshall to become faculty.

As part of his recognition as the October Resident of the Month, Megri received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot