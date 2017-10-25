Most read
Ohio River Water Monitoring Due to Parkersburg Fire
Gov. Justice has already declared the former site which contained toxic chemicals a disaster area. At a news conference he said, "We don't know what's going up in the air."
The fire is located approximately 124 miles upstream of the Huntington plant intake, which at current river velocity is more than a week’s travel time; however, West Virginia American Water and ORSANCO representatives continue to closely monitor river gauges for changes.
Water quality personnel have been in contact with officials from ORSANCO and WVDEP and have received information on the firefighting foam being used as a precaution. West Virginia American Water has detected no impact to water quality and will continue to diligently monitor water quality over the coming days and weeks.