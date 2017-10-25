Most read
- Shooting Incidents Spark Comments for Proactive Policing at Huntington Council Meeting
- Huntington Woman Faces Murder Charge after Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Do not Smoke at Pullman Square Effecive Dec. 1
- 3D printing takes training to next level at Marshall School of Medicine
- News and Fake News What to Believe?
- New public surveillance video seems to show that DEA's account of a raid in Honduras — where four civilians died — was not accurate
- Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Parkersburg Plant Explosion Ash Non Toxic
- Letter of Intent to Sell The Herald-Dispatch; Del. Doug Reynolds Has Made an Offer of $10 Million
- Marshall Health to host Trick or Treat event in Teays Valley
Safety, Police Overtime Issues Disrupt Tri State Youth Football Playoff Plan
Buffalo, Ceredo-Kenova, Tolsia, Vinson and Wayne's presidents determined they would not play at A.D. Lewis. Barboursville played there last week; they paid for four off duty officers, two from the Huntington force and two Cabell County deputies. HPD had two officers also assigned to the game; the zone officer made frequent patrols.
However, the shooting incident in which no player or spectator was hurt has been called "isolated."
With a police presence of six or seven, no incidents occurred at the final regular season game.
But the Wayne teams supported a motion that the Douglas-Cammack's home field at AD Lewis was unsafe. They asked it not be used for playoffs. Seven teams agreed, but by laws required nine of twelve members.
At large council woman Rebecca Thacker had previously provided a small mini grant to help some youth teams. When told the Turf Bowl had been cancelled, she noted that none of the teams had asked for security assistance funds or funds for paying for rental of the stadium.
"They have not asked me. I helped with uniforms and Westmoreland bleachers. All they have to do is ask," Thacker told HNN.
"The kids are the future of the city," she said. "We need to support the kids or we don't support Huntington very well."
"Regardless where they are playing every child has a right to be safe and secure environment. It's like the educational system No Child Left Behind. no child should be put in and unsafe environment Safety First and then let the games continue.