Save our Water Documentaries will Screen at Pullman

Are you concerned about what you may be drinking from the Ohio River??

On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. the locally made "West of Chemical Valley" has a ONE TIME screening.

Shot in Huntington, WV and in Proctorville, OH using local talent and resources, Many members of the cast and crew will be present. There are a LIMITED number of $5 tickets available.

Tickets are $5 apiece and can be picked up the night of the screening or earlier. Go to the Visual Vindication FB page.

On Nov 4, What Lies Upstream", which was shot in WV and in Flint MI over the last three+ years shows at Pulman and during the WV Film Festival. Filmmaker Vincent Sweeney, explained: "We're just finishing our US festival tour (Hot Docs, AFI fest, Slamdance, Dallas, etc). It was just picked up for showing nationally on PBS later in the year too. We won an investigative journalism award at the Seattle Int. Film festival ."