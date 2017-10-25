Most read
- Shooting Incidents Spark Comments for Proactive Policing at Huntington Council Meeting
- Safety, Police Overtime Issues Disrupt Tri State Youth Football Playoff Plan
- Huntington Woman Faces Murder Charge after Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Do not Smoke at Pullman Square Effecive Dec. 1
- 3D printing takes training to next level at Marshall School of Medicine
- News and Fake News What to Believe?
- Man Reportedly Dead following Cavaliar Drive Shooting
- Parkersburg Plant Explosion Ash Non Toxic
- New public surveillance video seems to show that DEA's account of a raid in Honduras — where four civilians died — was not accurate
- Ohio River Water Monitoring Due to Parkersburg Fire
Save our Water Documentaries will Screen at Pullman
On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. the locally made "West of Chemical Valley" has a ONE TIME screening.
Shot in Huntington, WV and in Proctorville, OH using local talent and resources, Many members of the cast and crew will be present. There are a LIMITED number of $5 tickets available.
Tickets are $5 apiece and can be picked up the night of the screening or earlier. Go to the Visual Vindication FB page.
On Nov 4, What Lies Upstream", which was shot in WV and in Flint MI over the last three+ years shows at Pulman and during the WV Film Festival. Filmmaker Vincent Sweeney, explained: "We're just finishing our US festival tour (Hot Docs, AFI fest, Slamdance, Dallas, etc). It was just picked up for showing nationally on PBS later in the year too. We won an investigative journalism award at the Seattle Int. Film festival ."