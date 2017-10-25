Four Busted in Wayne County

 Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 07:04 Updated 7 hours ago HNN Staff
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department snagged four Detroit men during an undercover drug bust on Waverly Road Tuesday,  Oct. 24.
According to WSAZ, the suspects have been lodged at the Western Regional Jail.
