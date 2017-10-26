Most read
Hot Mass, Pittsburgh DJ Scares Up Peddler Bash
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 01:56 Updated 50 min ago HNN Staff
Described as "one of the weirdest and wildest" WV celebrations includes Cold Cuts, Hot Mass and PGH. Dress in character or as yourself. COSTUME CONTEST! 1st place gets a $100 gift card, 2nd place gets $50 gift card. Glow sticks at the door, drink specials and lots of other surprises.