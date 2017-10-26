Hot Mass, Pittsburgh DJ Scares Up Peddler Bash

The Peddler, 835 Third Avenue, hosts a Halloween bash featuring Pittsburgh DJ Jarrett Tabbets on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 p.m to 2 a.m. $10 cover charge.

Described as "one of the weirdest and wildest" WV celebrations includes Cold Cuts, Hot Mass and PGH. Dress in character or as yourself. COSTUME CONTEST! 1st place gets a $100 gift card, 2nd place gets $50 gift card. Glow sticks at the door, drink specials and lots of other surprises.