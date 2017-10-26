FIRST PERSON: "Robot" Roulette, Yes, No, I do not ... YET?

A vast humanoid unveiling occurs in a few days in the far east. One developer invited me to stop by his booth. I requested that he send me a virtual reality video clip of the replicants, androids, personal assistants and companions.

Having a creative streak the Blade Runner robots fascinate me. No, the one's from earlier science-fiction do too; the nice one's before the popularity of battling humans.

Although one firm vows to have a bot in every home (like a television) soon, the prices and competition are fierce. An initial hurdle --- convincing and developing marketing that separates the more family and elderly friendly aspects (teaching a language, speech therapy, a conversation) from the more widely know so called "sex" and "love" doll aspects.

Their plastic silicone bodies are similar depending on market demographics. A language tutor and member of the family has to overcome a growing female resistance that the always say "yes" representations encourage sexual abuse.

During "2049" at a bar, a real woman told Ryan Gosling, "You don't like real women." He had his hologram gal present. Did she know he was a replicant?

We may be on the verge of ethical issues such as "I Robot" explored. More likely , how to recycle should an owner find his "real" soulmate, who may not want the robot in their home.

Purchasing a high tech 'friend' remains a hobby for the affluent. Few are seen outside homes. They have not yet invaded restaurants or cinemas. Gee, when buying a ticket, do movie prices include an artifically intelligence bot? She's neither a person, child, senior, student or military.

Huntington has earned a rep for inclusiveness. Mayor Steve, would a robot find acceptance and tolerance in Huntington?

You Tube has a variety of controlled videos available. I'd like to see longer and wider shots and fuller conversations.

NOTE: The humanoids vary in height. Some are only four feet others five feet six inches.

Price tags fluctuate. Advertising and marketing misleads --- some may be attributable to Chinese language translation.

For instance, there's a version claimed to be a bot that's only responding to intimate touch. Those bots have to be separated from those that can communicate utilizing internet and specially sculpted computer heads. Moving on foot still an issue. Instructions suggest that carrying her like a bride over the threshold is the best method.

However, aside from those still in preorder status (near ten grand) , there's a just released one with price quotes ranging from $299 (100 cm) to $4,500. Buy one, get a non-robotic one free has been offered. Later, you could purchase a new "head" with a computer in it. Often referred to as "Emma," she speaks, sings, and even gives the weather.

The AI-Aitech company in China said:

"In our plan, are designed to keep the elderly company in care homes and help couples living apart to enjoy sexual relationships. Though they are few companies which are interested and also able to manufacture lifelike robotic dolls worldwide, but it’s predictable that in coming decades they could become widespread, used not just as a fetish, but for sexual therapy and as companions for lonely, disabled or older people." http://www.ai-aitech.com/news/show/1131.html

With all these attractive intelligent talking women from silicone, wonder which version will be the Apple , Microsoft, or Dell of the industry and which will topple like a Commodore 64?

Would you buy (for a reasonable price) an android for household tasks (no dishwashing), as a guest vocalist in your band, or for a photographic model (but you still have to take her shopping for clothing and shoes!)? Let us know about your thoughts on robots rising.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Female robots that appear under 18 are not available for sale. Some countries have allowed men to "marry" their robot, thus putting them on a similar equality marital significant other standard as same sex marriages. None have occurred in the United States. Their popularity is greatest in far East countries which had a controlled birth policy that now has males outnumbering females.