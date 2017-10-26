Most read
Marshall’s A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series to celebrate new publications of retired professors
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 03:44 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Each will read from his or her latest works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. They also will participate in a Q&A and book signing.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books will be available for sale.
The Department of English’s literary journal, Et Cetera, will also be present with a table offering copies of the journal and more information about how to get involved and how to submit student work. The event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.
For more information, contact Dr. Sarah A. Chavez at chavezs@marshall.edu.