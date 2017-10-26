Marshall’s A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series to celebrate new publications of retired professors

 Thursday, October 26, 2017
The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will celebrate the new, published works of three of Marshall University’s emeritus faculty, Dr. Edwina Pendarvis, Dr. Mary B. Moore and Art E. Stringer. They will demonstrate how productivity doesn’t have to stop after retirement.

 

Each will read from his or her latest works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. They also will participate in a Q&A and book signing.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books will be available for sale.

The Department of English’s literary journal, Et Cetera, will also be present with a table offering copies of the journal and more information about how to get involved and how to submit student work. The event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.

For more information, contact Dr. Sarah A. Chavez at chavezs@marshall.edu.

