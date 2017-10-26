Civil War Dinner Theater Planned

 Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 04:36 Updated 8 hours ago
The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee will host a unique dinner theater event on Thursday, November 2 at the Cabell County 4-H Camp at 6:30 pm.

  “Soldier, Come Home”,  is a play by Frank W. Wicks based on his great-grandparent's Civil War letters. The letters were written 1859 to 1865 from western Pennsylvania and from several major Civil War battle sites, including Antietam, Chancellorsville, The Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor, the siege of Petersburg, and Appomattox.  
The play will feature actors from around the area who have been in several popular productions, and will not disappoint.  The dinner will be catered and the cost for the event is $25 per person.  Reservations must be in by October 30th.
For more information or to make a reservation, call or text, 304-617-6066, or send an email to: tanneseecabellgop1@gmail.com.
