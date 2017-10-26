Huntington Introducing Parking Aps

Parkmobile, LLC and the Huntington Municipal Parking Board have entered into a partnership that will allow customers to use their mobile devices to pay for parking.

This new service will be available in Huntington beginning Monday, Nov. 6, at all 1,300 coin meters along public streets, in the public parking garage at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 8th Street and at public parking lots in the downtown. This, however, will not apply to privately-owned meters located on streets within Pullman Square.

Parkmobile’s mobile payments system is user-friendly and widely available across platforms. Customers first must register by downloading the mobile app for iPhone, Android, or Windows phones, or online at www.parkmobile.com. Once registered, they may use the mobile app, internet, or for those without a smartphone – call the toll-free number listed on the green meter stickers and signs to pay for parking. After setting up their account, customers may immediately start using the system with their registered mobile phone. Enforcement officers will be able to see that a motorist has paid with Parkmobile using a wireless, handheld device and the parker’s license plate number. Mobile app users may also choose to receive alerts and reminders prior to their parking session expiring.

Motorists in downtown Huntington will still be able to use coins to pay for parking at meters as they always have. Additionally, parking rates will not increase because of the city’s partnership with Parkmobile. However, for motorists who choose to pay with Parkmobile, the company will charge a 40-cent convenience fee for every transaction. This convenience fee, which is collected by the company, will be in addition to the normal parking rates charged by the Huntington Municipal Parking Board.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Parkmobile so we can offer this user-friendly pay option to our visitors in downtown Huntington,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Parkmobile is the leading provider for on-demand and prepaid mobile payments for on- and off-street parking.”

“Parkmobile is proud to be partnering with the City of Huntington to offer a hassle-free mobile parking solution,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Parkmobile. “We are thrilled to offer this service, which uses cutting-edge technology to transform the parking experience. Parkmobile is looking forward to working with Huntington over the coming weeks to implement our service.”

Parkmobile is available in surrounding regions including Morgantown, and other major cities including Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Additionally, Parkmobile maintains a contract with the New York City DOT to offer mobile payment at all metered spaces across all five boroughs.

As the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country with over 7 million users employing Parkmobile’s services over 45 million times per year, Parkmobile is excited to make a difference leveraging our large network of users.

About Parkmobile

Parkmobile, LLC is the leading provider for on-demand and prepaid mobile payments for on- and off-street parking. Their services have been adopted in more than 2,000 locations, including 39 of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by millions of registered users. Parkmobile’s services include on-street parking, off-street parking deck, airport and event reservations and municipal parking and transit permit solutions. Parkmobile serves over 50 airports as well as provides reserved parking solutions for private operators, the Super Bowl, the College Football Championship Series, PGA, Fenway Park, and Nationwide Arena, to name a few. For more information, visit them at www.parkmobile.com, on Twitter @Parkmobile or facebook.com/Parkmobile.