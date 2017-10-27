Most read
W.Va. AG Supports President Trump’s Emergency Opioid Declaration
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 04:33 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The announcement compliments the Attorney General’s holistic approach to attacking opioid abuse from a supply, demand and educational perspective.
“President Trump’s emergency order is a good first step, however more will be needed,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The President’s action recognizes the seriousness of opioid abuse. It also exemplifies the need for all branches and levels of government to pull together to tackle this terrible epidemic.”
The Attorney General created the first substance abuse fighting unit by an attorney general in West Virginia.
His multifaceted approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, major changes of drug policy, multistate partnerships, enhanced technology, new equipment, awareness initiatives, engagement with the faith-based community and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.