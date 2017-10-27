COLUMN: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?

A vast humanoid unveiling occurs in a few days in the far east. One developer invited me to stop by his booth. I requested that he send me a virtual reality video clip of the replicants, androids, personal assistants and companions.

Ironically, while composing the story, Wal Mart announced that they will soon have robots operating as shelvers for restocking in 50 stores by January 2018. Business Insider reports that the robots are shaped like two-foot-tall towers on wheels and are equipped with cameras that can spot shelf stocking errors. They are 50% more efficient than humans, the Insider reported.

At the same time I learned that Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to an android and that in China and some other countries men have "married" their artificial companions!

One Chinese firm vows to have a bot in every home (like a television) soon, the prices and competition are fierce. An initial hurdle --- convincing and developing marketing that separates the more family and elderly friendly aspects (teaching a language, speech therapy, a conversation) from the more widely know so called "sex" and "love" doll aspects.

Their plastic silicone bodies are similar depending on market demographics. A language tutor and member of the family has to overcome a growing female resistance that the always say "yes" representations encourage sexual abuse.

During "2049" at a bar, a real woman told Ryan Gosling, "You don't like real women." He had his hologram gal present. Did she know he was a replicant?

We may be on the verge of exploring ethical issues such as "I Robot" . More likely , how to recycle should an owner find his "real" soulmate, who may not want the robot in their home, or explaining to the children why their new nanny doesn't have a heartbeat?

Here's the full story:

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/152501



