54th annual International Festival returns to the Huntington campus Nov. 4

The 54th annual International Festival, sponsored by the Office of International Student Services, returns to Marshall University from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to purchase food tickets at the event to sample dishes from around the world. Participating restaurants include the Cellar Door, Chateau D’Italia, Chipotle Mexican Grill, El Ranchito, New China Garden Buffet and Sodexo.

The festival is West Virginia’s largest and longest-running international festival, featuring international foods, world music, dance and displays representing many countries and cultures.

“We are excited to be back on campus this year for the 54th annual Marshall University International Festival,” said Dr. Tammy Johnson, executive director of admissions and international student services.

“This is a great event for anyone who enjoys learning about other cultures and sampling delicious cuisine from around the world. We hope the entire Huntington community will join us for this truly global experience.”

Children attending the event will have the opportunity to have an event “passport” filled as they travel to various student booths representing more than 15 different countries. Face painting, cotton candy, popcorn, photo booth, games, crafts and more will also be available throughout the event, including a special appearance by Marshall University’s Marco.

Live entertainment will feature Voodoo Katz of Charleston, West Virginia, a six-man band known for their core Caribbean and African numbers, as well as various performances by Marshall University international students.

“The International Festival will provide our students and the Huntington community with opportunities to interact with people of different nationalities and backgrounds to develop a broader understanding of various cultures in today’s globalizing world,” said Cedric Gathings, vice president of student affairs. The festival will provide a relaxing atmosphere to make new friends and become acquainted with different cultures. Knowing and understanding each other as friends is a great start to making the world a more accepting, peaceful place.”

Raffle tickets will be available throughout the event for chances to win various items from the Marshall University Bookstore, Old Main Emporium, Elizabeth Arden, LuLaRoe, Timberline Resort, Huntington Museum of Art, local artists and more.

The Office of International Student Services and the Division of Student Affairs has partnered with Cabell County Schools for the event, which is sponsored by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Kroger and BB&T.

For more information about Marshall University’s International Festival, contact the Office of International Student Services at 304-696-6265, e-mail iss@marshall.edu or visit the International Festival website at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.