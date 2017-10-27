Marshall and BridgeValley cooperate to offer nursing and regents degrees

In a ceremony yesterday on the South Charleston campus of BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Marshall University and BridgeValley signed agreements that the institutions will cooperate to offer two bachelor’s degrees.

The agreements allow BridgeValley students to earn either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree or a Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) degree at Marshall while finishing their coursework at BridgeValley. The new degree options are available to students enrolled at BridgeValley’s campuses in both South Charleston and Montgomery.

The agreements will permit students who graduate from BridgeValley’s associate nursing degree program to smoothly transfer to Marshall to pursue the Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the university’s online RN to BSN program.

The two schools also will jointly offer the RBA, which is designed for degree completion and intended for adult students. The RBA program allows students to use previous and transfer credit toward completing their four-year degree.

“With these agreements, we further expand the opportunities for Kanawha Valley residents to earn degrees from Marshall University,” said Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall, at yesterday’s signing ceremony. “We are pleased to cooperate in these endeavors with BridgeValley and work toward our mutual goal of helping students succeed.”

Dr. Eunice Bellinger, president of BridgeValley, added, “BridgeValley provides graduates a wide variety of options to either enter the workplace or continue their education at a fantastic institution like Marshall University. This agreement provides an opportunity for our students to work towards earning a baccalaureate degree with Marshall University while concurrently completing their BridgeValley coursework at both our Montgomery and South Charleston campuses.”

For more information, contact Dr. David J. Pittenger, Marshall’s interim associate vice president for outreach/dean of the graduate college, at pittengerd@marshall.edu or 304-696-2818.