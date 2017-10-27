Most read
- COLUMN: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Kindred Digital Sports Video Streaming Area High School Football This Friday Night
- Higher Education Policy Commission Awards $3.9 Million in Grants to Help West Virginia Researchers Commercialize Their Work
- UPDATED FIRST PERSON: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Huntington Introducing Parking Aps
- W.Va. AG Supports President Trump’s Emergency Opioid Declaration
- Melania Trump Speaks on Combatting Drug Demand and the Opioid Crisis; Mentions Huntington's Lily's Place
- Safety, Police Overtime Issues Disrupt Tri State Youth Football Playoff Plan
- Last Chance --- Petition to Save the RKO Keith from Demo
- Marshall and BridgeValley cooperate to offer nursing and regents degrees
Marshall and BridgeValley cooperate to offer nursing and regents degrees
The agreements allow BridgeValley students to earn either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree or a Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) degree at Marshall while finishing their coursework at BridgeValley. The new degree options are available to students enrolled at BridgeValley’s campuses in both South Charleston and Montgomery.
The agreements will permit students who graduate from BridgeValley’s associate nursing degree program to smoothly transfer to Marshall to pursue the Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the university’s online RN to BSN program.
The two schools also will jointly offer the RBA, which is designed for degree completion and intended for adult students. The RBA program allows students to use previous and transfer credit toward completing their four-year degree.
“With these agreements, we further expand the opportunities for Kanawha Valley residents to earn degrees from Marshall University,” said Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall, at yesterday’s signing ceremony. “We are pleased to cooperate in these endeavors with BridgeValley and work toward our mutual goal of helping students succeed.”
Dr. Eunice Bellinger, president of BridgeValley, added, “BridgeValley provides graduates a wide variety of options to either enter the workplace or continue their education at a fantastic institution like Marshall University. This agreement provides an opportunity for our students to work towards earning a baccalaureate degree with Marshall University while concurrently completing their BridgeValley coursework at both our Montgomery and South Charleston campuses.”
For more information, contact Dr. David J. Pittenger, Marshall’s interim associate vice president for outreach/dean of the graduate college, at pittengerd@marshall.edu or 304-696-2818.