Secretary Warner Presents Stephen Christian with National Award for Business Development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that the Stephen Christian is the recipient of a national award for his work with major economic development projects.





In a ceremony in the Secretary of State’s Office, Christian was awarded the NASS-WV Award for Exemplary Effort to Promote Business Development. Secretary Warner personally presented the award Wednesday afternoon.



“We are appreciative of the work Steve Christian has done in selling West Virginia as a great place to do business,” said Secretary Warner. “During his career, Steve has helped recruit businesses of all sizes to West Virginia. Those businesses have created thousands of good paying jobs.”



Christian began his professional career in economic development in 1997 as a senior project manager for the West Virginia Development Office.



A native of Huntington who relocated to the eastern panhandle, he served as executive director of the Berkeley County Development Authority from 2008 to 2016. During his tenure, the Development Authority successfully recruited businesses such as Macy’s and Procter & Gamble to West Virginia.



“Over the last ten years, Steve’s work and leadership have helped created more than 15,000 new jobs and more than a billion dollars in new investment,” Secretary Warner said.



Christian earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Marketing and a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Theater from Syracuse University.



He is the father of two children. Laura is attending James Madison University studying nursing and John attends Virginia Tech where he is studying engineering.



The NASS-WV Award is a collaboration between the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the National Association of Secretaries of State.

