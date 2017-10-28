Downtown Mayoral Walk Monday

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 00:21 Updated 5 hours ago
Downtown Mayoral Walk Monday
Mayor Steve Williams, City Council members and city department heads f
or a neighborhood walk in downtown Huntington at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The walk will start at Sheetz on the corner of 8th Street and 6th Avenue.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus