Downtown Crawl Next Thursday

 Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 00:31 Updated 2 hours ago

A free but ticketed event will send participants roaming Third Avenue, Pullman Square, Fourth Avenue and Heritage Station. The 'crawl' will be Nov. 3 from 6-9 p.m. beginning at Huntington's Kitchen, 911 Third Avenue.

Proceeds benefit Colors for a Cure.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. Restaurants will be serving their favorite nibbles and drinks from their seasonal menus; coupons, gift giving, raffles, and incentives organized by the retailers will be on offer. There will also be a chance to win a $1000 Visa Gift Card

