West Virginia American Water Issues Update on Water Quality Monitoring in Huntington Following Parkersburg Fire

Huntington, W.Va. (Oct. 28, 2017) – West Virginia American Water continues to closely monitor water quality of the Ohio River at its Huntington water treatment plant for potential impacts from the multi-day firefighting efforts in Parkersburg. West Virginia American Water has detected no impact to water quality and has added contingency staff to perform additional testing over the weekend.

West Virginia American Water continuously monitors water quality through online source water monitoring panels at its Huntington water treatment plant and runs additional advanced analytical testing as part of ORSANCO’s Organics Detection System (ODS). In addition, representatives from WVAW, ORSANCO and various state agencies developed a water sampling and testing plan for the Ohio River, including a longitudinal study at 20-mile increments between the Little Kanawha River and the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam to attempt to define potential impacts to river water quality from the fire.

Water samples are being analyzed for volatile organic compounds at laboratories in Huntington and Charleston. Samples collected along the Ohio River between Parkersburg and Huntington and analyzed as of 9 a.m. today have been non-detect for these compounds.