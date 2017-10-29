Most read
- Marshall and BridgeValley cooperate to offer nursing and regents degrees
- Last Chance --- Petition to Save the RKO Keith from Demo
- Melania Trump Speaks on Combatting Drug Demand and the Opioid Crisis; Mentions Huntington's Lily's Place
- UPDATED FIRST PERSON: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire
- Scioto County Overdose Alert Issued
- West Virginia American Water Issues Update on Water Quality Monitoring in Huntington Following Parkersburg Fire
- COLUMN: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Huntington Introducing Parking Aps
- Toledo-Based Headstone Maker Accused of Shoddy Work and Failing to Deliver Grave Markers
West Virginia American Water Issues Update on Water Quality Monitoring in Huntington Following Parkersburg Fire
West Virginia American Water continuously monitors water quality through online source water monitoring panels at its Huntington water treatment plant and runs additional advanced analytical testing as part of ORSANCO’s Organics Detection System (ODS). In addition, representatives from WVAW, ORSANCO and various state agencies developed a water sampling and testing plan for the Ohio River, including a longitudinal study at 20-mile increments between the Little Kanawha River and the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam to attempt to define potential impacts to river water quality from the fire.
Water samples are being analyzed for volatile organic compounds at laboratories in Huntington and Charleston. Samples collected along the Ohio River between Parkersburg and Huntington and analyzed as of 9 a.m. today have been non-detect for these compounds.