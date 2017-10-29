Scioto County Overdose Alert Issued

 Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 01:34

 Scioto County is experiencing a large spike in overdoses including fatalities. This most likely represents that a potent narcotic is circulating in the county. This usually indicates that an additive such as fentanyl or carfentanil, a large animal tranquilizer, is being mixed with heroin or other drugs. These drugs are extremely dangerous and deadly and all contact should be avoided.

If you suspect an overdose call 911, use Narcan if available, and provide respiratory support until the ambulance arrives. More Narcan may be necessary to revive these overdose victims.

