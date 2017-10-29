Most read
- Marshall and BridgeValley cooperate to offer nursing and regents degrees
- Last Chance --- Petition to Save the RKO Keith from Demo
- Melania Trump Speaks on Combatting Drug Demand and the Opioid Crisis; Mentions Huntington's Lily's Place
- UPDATED FIRST PERSON: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire
- Scioto County Overdose Alert Issued
- West Virginia American Water Issues Update on Water Quality Monitoring in Huntington Following Parkersburg Fire
- COLUMN: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Huntington Introducing Parking Aps
- Toledo-Based Headstone Maker Accused of Shoddy Work and Failing to Deliver Grave Markers
Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire
Many people are reporting that this mega-complex of old warehouses was used to store chemicals for DuPont and other chemical companies in Parkersburg. My biggest concern is what is being discharged into the Ohio River... a major drinking water supply. There is no time for cover-up... if you have information, or know someone who does... please report it. My email is erin@brockovich.com.