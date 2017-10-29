Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire

Repeated claims that this is a non-toxic fire are absolute insanity... all fires produce harmfully chemicals. The Ames factory has not been in production since 2005... and is filled with chemicals and other materials that when burned produce toxic smoke... please be extremely careful.

Many people are reporting that this mega-complex of old warehouses was used to store chemicals for DuPont and other chemical companies in Parkersburg. My biggest concern is what is being discharged into the Ohio River... a major drinking water supply. There is no time for cover-up... if you have information, or know someone who does... please report it. My email is erin@brockovich.com.