Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 01:42
Brockovich Asks for Info on WV Fire

The Parkersburg West Virginia Ames Factory Fire.... IS NOT HARMLESS.

Repeated claims that this is a non-toxic fire are absolute insanity... all fires produce harmfully chemicals. The Ames factory has not been in production since 2005... and is filled with chemicals and other materials that when burned produce toxic smoke... please be extremely careful.

Many people are reporting that this mega-complex of old warehouses was used to store chemicals for DuPont and other chemical companies in Parkersburg. My biggest concern is what is being discharged into the Ohio River... a major drinking water supply. There is no time for cover-up... if you have information, or know someone who does... please report it. My email is erin@brockovich.com.


   
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus