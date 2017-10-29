Toledo-Based Headstone Maker Accused of Shoddy Work and Failing to Deliver Grave Markers

(TOLEDO, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a lawsuit against a Toledo headstone maker for performing shoddy work such as misspelled names on headstones, and failing to deliver other headstones and grave markers.

According to the lawsuit, Richard Daily and his company, National Memorial Stone Company, delivered headstones or gravesite markers with incorrect or misspelled names, incorrect dates, or had headstones installed the wrong direction or with the incorrect granite. Consumers also complained that the company failed to deliver gravesite items including vases and military plates.

In one instance, the company repossessed the headstone of a 10-year-old child and did not return it despite receiving full payment. In addition, the lawsuit accuses National Memorial of never delivering some headstones or markers.

"A family grieving the loss of a loved one should not have to worry if their loved one's headstone is incorrect or is not delivered," Attorney General DeWine said. "We want consumers to receive restitution for this violation of trust and businesses that operate like this to stop."

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, accuses Daily and National Memorial Stone Company of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act. The Attorney General seeks reimbursement for harmed consumers, an injunction to stop any violations of the law, and civil penalties.

Attorney General DeWine encourages consumers to research companies before giving them business. To research a company, search for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau, check business filings with the Ohio Secretary of State, conduct internet searches, and check court websites for legal action.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.