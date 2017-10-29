Cinemas Prepare for Thor

 Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 23:56

Cinemas prepare for the first of three seasonal juggernauts as Thor opens this Friday (actually Thursday early premieres).  Here's a clip or two from You Tube. By the way, can anyone explain why Valkyre is no longer a blonde?  A  comic  purest brought that to my attention last week

 Here's another collection of clips.

Meanwhile, advance tickets have gone on sale for "Justice League," which features Batman , Wonder Woman  and Aquaman along with the Man of Steel.

