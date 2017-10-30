"Bunny," Mid Atlantic Creative Costume Imagery Bombshell IMAGES

It's more like a working and sharing of creative works --- About that time HNN "discovered" Bunny (the) Bombshell clad in a costume in between a shoot. Her then primary photographer assisted with the delicate process of getting to know her creative dynamics that includes appreciation of vintage attire to imaginative cosplay recreations AND strong identification with feminism.

Actually, the blonde model and I had crossed paths a few years beforehand , again, at the Drinko Library. I noticed she was checking Model Mayheim leads; we exchanged information, but both of us waited on the other to make contact.

Her photo portfolio is legendary. It's a wonder that she did not find fame in NYC or elsewhere, but likely her own stern insistence on details and originality may have prevented an agency contract. She's a classic and authentic pin-up, not a "runway" type.

She's done pin-up successfully, but my working relationship and friendship centered on vintage and cosplay. Her new ideas always astound.

Bunny (a.k.a. Lauren E. Littlepage) Bombshell has been calling Huntington her home base for the last 10 years while traveling all over North America often. She's about to relocate to Canada, so fans and friends will likely see her often only on Facebook and Instagram.

A direct descendant of the Charleston woman who defended the Civil War Littlepage mansion from a Confederate general, she has her ancestors rebellious streak and stern determination. She has a soft heart, though, she doesn't want anyone to know it. Just listen to her speak of furry friends be they cats, bunnies, squirrels or other small animals. She's done three important favors for me, too, as a friend: Attending a memorial service at First Presbyterian , accompanying me for the first time to dad's grave,and a string of working brunches that helped bring my mojo back following an illness. That included a cool your temper before you burn a bridge too. . Hugs, tears, cheers, love and thanks.

Huntington likely has forgotten her most visible contribution to the city --- the downtown Artwalk, which occurred on 3rd and 4th Avenues for about three years and inspired other similar events that the city now has. Mayor Williams issued a proclamation honoring her and the co-creator. She's been a fixture at city events like festivals and parades, often as Elsa the Snow Queen. She vows to return (family roots in Mason County) for some events, but I'm betting this woman soars to superstardom.

Thank you for your service to the area and inspiring me, especially on features that highlighted the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center which have been utilized to galvanize saving the Keith's Flushing NY "twin."

The FIRST galley includes clips from the model/cosplayer/event organizer during the earlier portions of five years. The next gallery will consist of cosplay characters at regional and national conventions.

May "the Force" be with you on all your continuing imaginative endeavors. Unconditional love (or as close to humanly possible) remains in WV should you need any.

PHOTO CREDITS: In no specific order, Jeff Hedgecock, Johnny Hall, Tony Rutherford, The Herald Dispatch