Kid Gorgeous Performs Nov. 1 at Keith Albee
In 2015, Mulaney released his third stand-up special, a Netflix Original titled, “The Comeback Kid,” which the AV Club called “his best hour of his career.” He began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured the world. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he voices the character of Andrew.
To purchase tickets, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.