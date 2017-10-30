Kid Gorgeous Performs Nov. 1 at Keith Albee

 Monday, October 30, 2017 - 02:15 Updated 3 hours ago
Kid Gorgeous Performs Nov. 1 at Keith Albee
The Marshall Artists Series presents Emmy Award winning writer and comedian John Mulaney on Nov. 1 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Mulaney began writing for “Saturday Night Live” in 2008 where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll.


In 2015, Mulaney released his third stand-up special, a Netflix Original titled, “The Comeback Kid,” which the AV Club called “his best hour of his career.” He began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured the world. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he voices the character of Andrew.

To purchase tickets, go to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries.
