Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell

Bunny Bombshell , a cosplay purist, takes her character interpretations seriously. She earned praise from a novice who captured a win at the first con in Beckley, WV.

Jennifer Peake, a television ad representative with a chronic painful disease, told HNN about her pride at winning "best of show" at Causescon at which Bunny was cosplay contest judge.

"She's very good at playing characters," Peake said, adding an "exceptionally good" praise for Bunny.

Leake "lucked out" at her first competition playing Sailor Mars --- a persona whon she has adopted after encouragement from Bunny, a frequent "Sailor Moon" cosplayer herself.

Cosplay has become an outlet for creativity.

"It brought my husband and I mentally closer," despite the disease "He makes my props and i paint and decorate them," Peake explained.



Rachael Miller, Saturn in Lauren's Sailor Moon group said, "I seriously have the greatest best friends anyone could ask for! Lauren E Littlepage stopped to see me tonight and gave me these before she made her drive to officially live in Canada. I’m going to miss you so much

Bunny has another irony in her name i.e. Bombshell. HNN Entertainment Editor, Tony Rutherford, once published a superhero oriented Fanzine. It was called BOMBSHELL. Among the contributors were Chuck Rogers, Rick Buckler , Dick Giodano, and Mike Benton. Except for an offset cover, the fanzine was printed on a purple "ink" ditto duplicator. That meant a print run of about 250 lea copies.

"I abandoned Bombshell for old radio dramas, and, eventually worked at WMUL-FM," Rutherford (secret identity V-5) recalled.

Bunny Bombshell has been a regular at local and regional cons such as Tricon, Popcon, and one's in Cincinnati, Lexington, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

She swears that she will return in 2018 to her favorite cons, despite her Toronto, Canada, home base.

Photo Credits (in no particular order) : Jeff Hedgecock; Johnny Hall; Matt Peake, Tony Rutherford