Ashland Police Drug Bust
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 04:17 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Dale Street in Ashland.
Zachary Holder of Ashland was arrested and charged for:
1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree within 1000 feet of a school
2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off. -Heroin
William L. Jones was arrested and charged for:
1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree within 1000 feet of a school
2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off. -Heroin
3. Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon
Misty D. Evans was arrested and charged for:
1. Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Heroin