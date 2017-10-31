Ashland Police Drug Bust

 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 04:17 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police and FBI Violent Crimes Drug Task Force made three arrests this morning during a joint narcotics investigation on

Dale Street in Ashland.

Zachary Holder of Ashland was arrested and charged for:
1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree within 1000 feet of a school
2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off. -Heroin

William L. Jones was arrested and charged for:
1. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree within 1000 feet of a school
2. Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off. -Heroin
3. Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon

Misty D. Evans was arrested and charged for:
1. Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Heroin

