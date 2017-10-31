Annual Songwriters Retreat at Twin Falls Resort State Park scheduled Nov. 10-12

MULLENS, W.Va. — Nationally known songwriters Jim Ritchey and Kelly Hunt will host Twin Falls Resort State Park’s third annual Songwriters Retreat on Nov. 10-12. The workshop is designed for songwriters of all levels but will be particularly helpful for those who already have written songs and need some help perfecting their craft. Participants need not play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.

American Society of Composers (ASCAP) songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed BMI songwriter Kelley Hunt will lead workshop sessions covering topics about creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, music business basics and other related subjects. During the weekend, participants will have opportunities to write and share their songs.





Twin Falls is offering special lodging rates for the Songwriters Retreat, including a variety of accommodation choices. Cabin rates and other package prices are available. The workshop size will be limited and reservations are required by calling Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000.

Twin Falls Resort State Park is in Wyoming county near Mullens and Pineville, West Virginia. Open year-round, the park is one of the gems of West Virginia’s state park system and features a 47-room lodge, 14 vacation cabins, campground, championship golf course and extraordinary hiking and biking trails. Designed for small and large group interest, the lodge has an indoor pool and fitness room, Wi-Fi and pet friendly lodging, and multiple lobby-style areas for visitors to gather socially. To learn more about Twin Falls State Park, visit www.twinfallsresort.com or call 304-294-4000.



About the Songwriters Weekend Instructors



Jim Ritchey became a professional songwriter in 1976 when Texas artist Rusty Weir recorded his song “Coast of Colorado” on the Black Hat Saloon album. Since then, Ritchey’s songs have been recorded by many artists, including Kenny Rogers on “The Gambler” album, Mickey Jones, BeJae Fleming, Kelley Hunt, Montana songwriter Mike Croston, and the late Ann Rabson on her final CD “Not Alone.”



Ritchey has taught songwriting workshops at colleges and universities across the country as well as the Augusta Heritage Festival in Elkins, West Virginia. He lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Kelley Hunt is a roots/blues/Americana singer songwriter, keyboardist and guitarist. Her career comprises five studio albums and one live album on the 88 Records and Coda Terra/Ryko labels, hundreds of thousands of indie units sold, airplay worldwide and songs on numerous compilations and in two feature films, one of which she co-scored.



Among her performance credits are more than 2,300 live shows, a long list of elite blues, roots and pan-genre festival stages in North America and Europe, and six performances as featured guest on A Prairie Home Companion. In 2006 Kelley, was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the Kansas Governor’s Arts Award. Her current release, “The Beautiful Bones,” has been called by press, radio and fans the best work of her career. She lives in Lawrence, Kansas.