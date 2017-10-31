Spend A Night With Janis Joplin - Nov. 14th at the Keith-Albee

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences – trailblazers like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s greatest legends. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ͚n͛ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favorites, including “Piece of My Heart,” “Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and many others.

Joplin threw herself into every song, claiming the blues, soul, gospel, and rock with unquestionable authority. Her powerful presence and raw talent shattered every stereotype about female artists - essentially inventing the “rock mama” paradigm. Joplin died of a heroin overdose in 1970 at the young age of 27. In the years since her tragic death, Joplin’s recordings and filmed performances have cemented her status as an icon. In 1995, Joplin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ten years later, she was posthumously given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The honors only made official what rock fans had known for years- that Joplin was among the greatest singers the form had ever known.

The New York Times raved THAT A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN “rocks the house” and Variety called it “electrifying.” New York 1 cheered “This will rock your socks off.”

