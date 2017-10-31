B&B Riverboats Schedule Jazz Cruises in November

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 12:28 Updated 7 hours ago
B&B Riverboats Schedule Jazz Cruises in November

There is nothing quite like a relaxing Sunday Brunch, especially one as delicious as ours! Dine on a hearty spread, then sit back and enjoy a perfectly relaxing afternoon. Take in the sights, listen to our Dixieland Jazz Band, linger in the sun, and visit with the captain.

BB Riverboats begin the Sunday cruises at 12 noon Nov. 5 in Cincinnati. Tickets are available for brunch $42 or just sightseeing $23. Call  800-261-8586 .

http://bbriverboats.com/cruises/dixieland-jazz-brunch?utm_source=Newslet...

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus