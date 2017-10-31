Most read
Adams Family Takes Stage this Weekend
"The Addams Family" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat Nov 3-4 at 7:30pm
Matinee Sun Nov 5 at 2pm
Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center
1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV
$25 plus fees
tickets.theclaycenter.org
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
First Stage Theatre Company
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm
Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Huntington High Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under
firststagetheatre.org
"Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm
Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child
albanartscenter.com
"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
by Eric Koble
Kanawha Players
Fri Nov 10 at 7pm
Sat-Sun Nov 11-12 at 2pm
115 Spring Street, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston
kanawhaplayers.org
AUDITIONS FOR: "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Tues-Wed Nov 14-15 at 7:30pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
Call 304-545-6945 for more information. Ages 16 - adult. Prepare a musical selection; bring sheet music for Guild accompanist if you aren't singing from the score. Scripts will be provided.
SHOW DATES: Jan 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 and February 2, 3, and 4, 2018 at Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre.
charlestonlightoperaguild.org