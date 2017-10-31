Adams Family Takes Stage this Weekend

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Nov 3, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone! ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"The Addams Family" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat Nov 3-4 at 7:30pm

Matinee Sun Nov 5 at 2pm

Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center

1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV

$25 plus fees

tickets.theclaycenter.org

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

First Stage Theatre Company

Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm

Sun Dec 3 at 2pm

Huntington High Auditorium

1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under

firststagetheatre.org

"Annie" (Musical)

Alban Arts Center

Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm

Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm

65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child

albanartscenter.com

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"

Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm

Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention

$15 plus fees

heylb.com

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

by Eric Koble

Kanawha Players

Fri Nov 10 at 7pm

Sat-Sun Nov 11-12 at 2pm

115 Spring Street, Charleston, WV

SHOW DATES: Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston

kanawhaplayers.org

AUDITIONS FOR: "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Tues-Wed Nov 14-15 at 7:30pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

Call 304-545-6945 for more information. Ages 16 - adult. Prepare a musical selection; bring sheet music for Guild accompanist if you aren't singing from the score. Scripts will be provided.

SHOW DATES: Jan 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 and February 2, 3, and 4, 2018 at Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre.

charlestonlightoperaguild.org