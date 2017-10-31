Adams Family Takes Stage this Weekend

 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 12:36 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Nov 3, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!
ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"The Addams Family" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat Nov 3-4 at 7:30pm
Matinee Sun Nov 5 at 2pm
Maier Foundation Performance Hall at the Clay Center
1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV
$25 plus fees
tickets.theclaycenter.org

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
First Stage Theatre Company
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm
Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Huntington High Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under
firststagetheatre.org

"Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm
Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child
albanartscenter.com

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com
_____________
AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
by Eric Koble
Kanawha Players
Fri Nov 10 at 7pm
Sat-Sun Nov 11-12 at 2pm
115 Spring Street, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston
kanawhaplayers.org

AUDITIONS FOR: "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Tues-Wed Nov 14-15 at 7:30pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
Call 304-545-6945 for more information. Ages 16 - adult. Prepare a musical selection; bring sheet music for Guild accompanist if you aren't singing from the score. Scripts will be provided.
SHOW DATES: Jan 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 and February 2, 3, and 4, 2018 at Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre.
charlestonlightoperaguild.org

