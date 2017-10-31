Ohio Inmate Downloaded Improper Material

The Ohio Inspector General issued a report of investigation today after receiving a complaint from the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Office of Information Technology, alleging that a Richland Correctional Institution employee’s computer log-in information was being used to access unauthorized websites.

The Ohio Inspector General investigation determined that an inmate, who served as a teaching assistant under the supervision of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) employee Charlie Hider, concealed a second hard drive inside his computer and used it to store thousands of downloaded songs, movies, and television shows. Further analysis of the computer revealed the inmate installed approximately 15 software programs and used a USB device in violation of ODRC policies.

Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2016-CA00005 is now available at: http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2017investigations.aspx