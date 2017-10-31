Downtown Neighborhood Walk Images; Next Highlawn

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 13:17 Edited from a Press Release

Council member Alex Vence led the downtown neighborhood walk Monday with   Mike Shockley for joining Mayor Williams, administration members and residents.  The walk began at Sheetz and continued on 6th and 5th avenues between 1st and 8th streets.

The next neighborhood walk will be at 5 pm Thursday, Nov. 2, in Highlawn. The walk will start at McClelland Park.

PHOTOS BY MAYOR'S OFFICE

