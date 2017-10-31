Trick or Treat at Huntington City Hall IMAGES

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 13:28 Photo Huntington Mayor's Office

100 children from local daycares came to City Hall Monday morning  for its annual City Hall Trick or Treat with City Hall employees.

Enjoy the images provided from the Mayor's Office, included are several from the party at the AD Lewis Center.

