Ohio AG Presenting Recovery Event in Portsmouth

 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 13:31 Updated 9 min ago

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will hold a news conference in Portsmouth Wednesday  to highlight his Recovery Ohio initiative to combat the opioid crisis in Ohio.

DeWine will speak at the Scioto County Courthouse with Judge Alan Lemons. Judge Lemons' court, the Scioto County Juvenile Court, has embraced the need for specialized drug courts for youth and their families.

