FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Releasing Thor Times

 Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 13:34 Updated 6 hours ago
Marquee Pullman has release the times for showings of the new THOR movie which will be in 2$ and 3D. Thursday showings start at 7 p.m.

Starting Friday , the schedule is:

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM 3D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
