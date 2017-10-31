Most read
- Cabell County Sheriff Seeks Suspect
- Downtown Crawl Next Thursday
- "Bunny," Mid Atlantic Creative Costume Imagery Bombshell IMAGES
- COLUMN: Wal Mart Joins Robot Roulette at 50 Stores; Would You Marry One? Yes, no, not yet?
- Bunny Rocked Huntington with Artistic Imagination
- TERRORISM: Eight Deaths on Lower Manhattan Bike Path; Truck Drove Wrong Way
- Bunny Mid Atlantic Creative Dynamo
- W.Va. AG Among 46 AGs in Expanded Generic Drug Antitrust Lawsuit, Including Mylan NV President
- Ashland Police Drug Bust
- Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program To Visit Winfield Middle
TERRORISM: Eight Deaths on Lower Manhattan Bike Path; Truck Drove Wrong Way
The incident occurred near two schools and within a mile of the World Trade Center.
Suspect is in custody with a stomach wound. The action appears "deliberate."