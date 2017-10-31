TERRORISM: Eight Deaths on Lower Manhattan Bike Path; Truck Drove Wrong Way

Multiple Injuries have been reported in New York City --- perhaps near Wall Street and the 911 Memorial and Canal Street --- following a shots fired incident.A truck drove the wrong way down a bike path killing up to eight individuals, according to NYPD. Bike riders were struck from behind; a school bus may have been struck. "He moved down cyclists, runners, and pedestrians," CNN reported. Elven injuries have been reported .

The incident occurred near two schools and within a mile of the World Trade Center.

Suspect is in custody with a stomach wound. The action appears "deliberate."