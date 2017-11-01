Trick or Treat Moments Taken in Ohio, Guyandotte IMAGES

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 01:56 Photos by Crystal St. Clair

Little one's came out with their bags and dressed in costumes for the annual Trick or Treat celebrations.

These images from Crystal St. Clair have been taken in Guyandotte and Brentwood, Ohio. 

Notice how the 'kids' love to be heroes like Spiderman or a Disney princess like Elsa. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus