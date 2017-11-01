Most read
Trick or Treat Moments Taken in Ohio, Guyandotte IMAGES
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 01:56 Photos by Crystal St. Clair
These images from Crystal St. Clair have been taken in Guyandotte and Brentwood, Ohio.
Notice how the 'kids' love to be heroes like Spiderman or a Disney princess like Elsa.