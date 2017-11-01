N. St. Louis Nuclear Nightmare Explodes in Powerful “Atomic Homefront” Documentary

 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 03:22 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Focus on the powerful documentary Atomic Homefront, about the families in North St.
Louis fighting radioactive contamination of their homes from  illegally buried WWII nuclear weapons waste in nearby Westlake Landfill — and the underground fire at the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill that can’t be put out and is advancing on the radioactive waste.   Interviews with:
  • Rebecca Cammisa, director of “Atomic Homefront”
  • Dawn Chapman, co-founder of Just Moms, StL  She is one of the residents living near the landfill whose activist response is featured in the film.
  • Robbin Ellison Dailey, who lives adjacent to the Westlake Landfill and has discovered radioactive waste inside her home.  An Encore presentation from Nuclear Hotseat #283 from November 22, 2016.
