N. St. Louis Nuclear Nightmare Explodes in Powerful “Atomic Homefront” Documentary

Focus on the powerful documentary Atomic Homefront, about the families in North St.

Interviews with: Rebecca Cammisa , director of “Atomic Homefront”

, director of “Atomic Homefront” Dawn Chapman , co-founder of Just Moms, StL She is one of the residents living near the landfill whose activist response is featured in the film.

, co-founder of She is one of the residents living near the landfill whose activist response is featured in the film. Robbin Ellison Dailey , who lives adjacent to the Westlake Landfill and has discovered radioactive waste inside her home. An Encore presentation from Nuclear Hotseat #283 from November 22, 2016.

, who lives adjacent to the Westlake Landfill and has discovered radioactive waste inside her home. An Encore presentation from Nuclear Hotseat #283 from November 22, 2016. www.NuclearHotseat.com Louis fighting radioactive contamination of their homes from illegally buried WWII nuclear weapons waste in nearby Westlake Landfill — and the underground fire at the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill that can’t be put out and is advancing on the radioactive waste.

