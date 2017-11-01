Most read
N. St. Louis Nuclear Nightmare Explodes in Powerful “Atomic Homefront” Documentary
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 03:22 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Louis fighting radioactive contamination of their homes from illegally buried WWII nuclear weapons waste in nearby Westlake Landfill — and the underground fire at the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill that can’t be put out and is advancing on the radioactive waste. Interviews with:
- Rebecca Cammisa, director of “Atomic Homefront”
- Dawn Chapman, co-founder of Just Moms, StL She is one of the residents living near the landfill whose activist response is featured in the film.
- Robbin Ellison Dailey, who lives adjacent to the Westlake Landfill and has discovered radioactive waste inside her home. An Encore presentation from Nuclear Hotseat #283 from November 22, 2016.
- www.NuclearHotseat.com