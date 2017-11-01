REAPING ASMODEIA Solve a Murderous Mystery in New Music Video for "Irreversible Evolution"

 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 03:32 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Minneapolis, MN-based progressive/technical death metal group REAPING ASMODEIA dropped their Prosthetic Records release, Impuritize, in February of this year. Impuritize is available to order here: www.smarturl.it/REAPINGASMODEIA
  REAPING ASMODEIA is back on the spookiest day of the year with their equally-thrilling new Arlo Myren-directed music video for "Irreversible Evolution". In the video, we see a man following clues to a remote destination, but things quickly take an unexpected, frantic turn. Watch the video now exclusively via Metal Injection: http://www.metalinjection.net/video/reaping-asmodeia-brings-the-groove-from-the-attic-with-its-irreversible-evolution-video   In a group statement, the band offers: "We love incorporating different styles and dynamics throughout our music, as well as in our music videos. We have continued that theme in our new video for the song 'Irreversible Evolution', which you can check out today."   While online, check out a guitar playthrough video for the track "The Clemency Guise". Watch guitarist Alex Kelly burn through the track here: https://youtu.be/Q6nfHyfaurE
