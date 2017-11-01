Movie Studio Exhibiting at Film Expo

 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 05:42 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc.  proudly announces exhibiting at the 2017 American Film Market in association with Cinema Arts Entertainment to present The Movie Studio's list of feature films in its film library for worldwide distribution and the solicitation of the release of its motion pictures for worldwide distribution including EXPOSURE currently on Amazon Prime in 80 million homes:

 

https://www.amazon.com/Exposure-Corey-Feldman/dp/B075Y33KR6/ref=tmm_aiv_swatch_1?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=, as well as the new release of “BAD ACTRESS,” starring Colombian sensation “EXCELINA” and Michael Gibb, son of Barry Gibb from the world famous “Bee Gees.” The company intends to aggregate new movies from other independent studios onto its newly acquired Emerging Pictures Theatrical Distribution on the platform.

The Company will be represented at the American Film Market November 1st -8th in Los Angeles, California to license worldwide distribution territories of its completed films, EXPOSURE DANCING ON THE EDGE, EXOTIC BRIDE.

"We are excited about all our recent developments, and the parties’ participation and our recent acquisitions with our business model as we continue to galvanize our strategy in the theatrical and worldwide motion picture distribution market," Gordon Scott Venters, the President & CEO, announced today.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.
For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com.

