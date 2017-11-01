Veterans Day ceremony, activities to be held

A veteran for more than a decade, Jonathan McCormick said he hopes to garner more support for area military men and women during the week leading to his first Veterans Day as the director of Marshall’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

To kick off the week, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear camouflage on Monday, Nov. 6, for Camo Day, which will be hosted by the National Guard and will feature a rock climbing wall, obstacle course and military vehicles. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Buskirk Field on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

“Our Veterans Day events are meant to be fun for the general public,” McCormick said. “The added bonus is that attendees can meet and hear from area veterans, including Marshall students, faculty and staff.”

The day before the federal holiday, Marshall will host a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans, past and present. Keynote speaker Capt. Jessica DeCloux of the United States Marine Corps will take the stage at the Marshall’s Memorial Student Center Amphitheatre at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. This is the second year the university has held this event.

Following the ceremony, Marshall’s Department of Social Work will host a walking tour of the new Marshall University Behavioral Health Center located in the Gullickson Hall basement, room AA22. The Behavioral Health Center will offer free individual and group counseling services to student veterans and their families.

DeCloux graduated from Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, in August 2008 and then completed her bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in entrepreneurship at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. While moving up the ranks, DeCloux has served at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and commanded in Okinawa, Japan. In May 2016, DeCloux checked into Recruiting Station Charleston in Ona, West Virginia, where she assumed the duties as the executive officer. DeCloux’s personal decorations include two Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medals and a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

For more information about Veterans Day events at Marshall University, contact McCormick by e-mail at mccormick33@marshall.edu.